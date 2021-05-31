Sen. Capito set as lead negotiator for the Republicans on an infrastructure deal

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — President Joe Biden says that time is running out for Republicans and Democrats to agree on an infrastructure deal. 

According to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, without GOP support if there’s not a  “clear direction” by next week. 

US Senator Shelley Moore Capito is the lead negotiator for the Republican side. She says that she will be meeting with the president soon. 

“After we had our released our plans to the White House, the president himself called me, expressing a desire to continue the negotiations, and hopefully meet next week in the White move this quicker. So I’m very encouraged but I know we still have a ways to go.”

US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Buttigieg admits that there are still many points that the two parties cannot agree on

