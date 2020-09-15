Sen. Capito tests negative for coronavirus

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON. W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced this afternoon that she tested negative for coronavirus but will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution based on medical advice and CDC recommendations.

She took the test after coming into contact with a person who was positive for coronavirus.

Capito today released this statement after testing negative for coronavirus:

“This morning, I was made aware that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. Within minutes of being notified, I immediately contacted the Capitol Attending Physician and was tested. That test came back negative. Despite my negative coronavirus test result, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter