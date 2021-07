(NEXSTAR) – Americans are expected to eat 150 million hot dogs this holiday — and many of those Americans will be doing it wrong, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC).

The NHDSC, which was established by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) in 1994, has long celebrated all types of hot dog varieties and condiments. But there’s one topping the NHDSC just can’t tolerate, and the council is making its feelings known ahead of Independence Day.