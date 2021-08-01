Sen. Joe Manchin pleads for all West Virginians to get vaccinated: “This COVID and this Delta is serious. It will kill anybody and everybody”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is pleading for all West Virginians to get vaccinated.

He says there’s been a rise in the Delta variant across the country, in West Virginia even.

The CDC reports 59.1% of the state has received at least one dose, and only about half of the state is fully vaccinated. Senator Manchin is urging everyone to take this seriously, especially if you’re still on the fence to get vaccinated.

“Vaccinations are the only way we’re gonna get out of this mess. If we’re gonna defeat the COVID and the Delta variant, we’ve got to get vaccinated. Period. This COVID and this Delta is serious. It will kill anybody and everybody.” SENATOR JOE MANCHIN, (D) WEST VIRGINIA

If you are vaccinated in West Virginia, tonight at midnight is the deadline to register for the final “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

The winners for this last drawing will be announced this Wednesday.