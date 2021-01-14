Sen. Manchin open to adding two more states to the US

Washington D.C (WTRF)- West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin, told CNN that he is open to the idea of statehood for Washington D.C and Puerto Rico.

“I don’t know enough about that yet. I want to see the pros and cons, so I’m waiting to see all the facts. I’m open up to see everything,” Sen. Manchin said on CNN when asked about whether he would support statehood for the District of Columbia.

“Statehood for Puerto Rico?” CNN’s Jake Tapper said.

“Same thing,” the senator said.

Sen. Manchin has been in headlines lately after he indicated he’s not in favor of $2,000 checks going out to most Americans.