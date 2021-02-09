Sen. Manchin receives notification of additional vaccine allocation

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) questions Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, during testimony before an oversight hearing to examine the Federal Communications Commission spectrum auctions program for fiscal year 2021 on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Toni Sandys-Pool/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) received notification that West Virginia will be receiving another increase in the weekly vaccine allocation.

“Today I was notified that West Virginia will receive another weekly increase of 1,400 vaccine doses in addition to the 7,300 doses we will receive through the Federal Pharmacy Program. This is the third consecutive dosage increase for West Virginia and I am very pleased that the Biden Administration is following through on the promise to quickly increase vaccine production. As West Virginia continues to lead the nation in effective and safe COVID-19 vaccination distribution, it is vital that we continue to receive additional doses so every West Virginian who wants to be vaccinated can be. This is great news for the Mountain State and I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to quickly procure more doses as production increases,” said Senator Manchin.

On January 21st, Senator Manchin spoke with General Gus Perna, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed on COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution about the need for additional vaccines in West Virginia. He received assurances that the Biden Administration is ramping up manufacturing and expects to see an increase in distribution to every state in early February.

On January 24th, Senator Manchin spoke with members of the National Economic Council and stressed that the number one priority must be quickly producing and efficiently distributing the vaccine throughout the country.

On January 26th, Senator Manchin applauded the Biden Administration announcement that they would increase the weekly vaccination supply and increase transparency by giving three week forecast of vaccine supplies.

On February 2nd, Senator Manchin received notification that West Virginia would see an increase in the weekly Moderna vaccine allocation.