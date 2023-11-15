WASHINGTON (WTRF) – Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) sat down this week for an interview with Nora O’Donnell for the CBS Evening News.

When O’Donnell asked Manchin how he would vote for president, he said we do not yet know what will happen with candidates and the future, but he said he would not vote for Donald Trump.

“To make a choice right now, I could not vote for Donald Trump.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Manchin did not exactly say that he would vote for Joe Biden either, though. He said he hopes to see changes in Biden.

When asked if he plans to leave the Democratic party, he inferred he might not be considered a Democrat by the party’s current members.

“I’m not sure the Democratic party thinks I’m part of it anyway.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Manchin announced last week that will not seek re-election to the United States Senate.