Sen. Manchin says “people have spoken, will fulfill my oath to the Constitution”

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, announced on his Twitter account that he will confirm the presidency for President-Elect Joe Biden
Today Congress will fulfill its duty, as outlined in the Constitution, and certify the electoral count, thereby officially cementing the voters’ selection of the president-elect and vice president-elect. The people have spoken, and today I will fulfill my oath to the ConstitutionSen. Manchin
Sen Manchin added:
The American people have clearly expressed their will. It is now for Congress, their constitutionally elected representatives, to do our job and put their will into motion. As Abraham Lincoln said, that much is “due to the people, both on principle, and under the ConstitutionSen. Manchin
