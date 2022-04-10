(WTRF) — Canada’s CBC News is reporting that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (R) will be in Calgary, Alberta meeting with the province’s premier and the energy minister on Monday and Tuesday.

Manchin is a proponent of completing the Keystone XL pipeline, and has asked the Biden administration to reverse their 2021 decision to pull a key permit that halted the project.

Manchin, who is chair of the US Senate energy committee, will discuss energy security with Canadian officials, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, say reports.

Kenney contends that the US should acquire more of its oil from Canada “rather than Venezuela or Saudi Arabia,” says CBC News.

The Canadian news outlet reports that “Calgary-based TC Energy is seeking $15 billion from the U.S. government for the cost of cancelling the pipeline.”

With rising gasoline prices, many Americans support domestic gas and oil production, and imports from Canada may ease costs.