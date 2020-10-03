Sen. Manchin welcomes 1-150th Cavalry Regiment home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) welcomed the 1st Squadron 150th Cavalry Regiment of the West Virginia Army National Guard safely home. Senator Manchin sent a video welcoming the soldiers home.
“As former Governor of the Mountain State, the greatest honor of my life was serving as Commander in Chief of the best National Guard in the nation. West Virginians have helped keep America safe for generations, and I am so proud to see you all carrying on that legacy. I’m thankful to see you all home safe from your deployment as you sacrifice to keep your fellow West Virginians and Americans safe. Welcome home.”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)