WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore-Capito gave a floor speech Tuesday honoring Congressman David B. McKinley.

A native of Wheeling, McKinley has served West Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.

Capito said, “Congressman McKinley is and always will be a problem solver, and he brought thoughtful solutions to the needs of our fellow West Virginians every single day, with unrelenting passion.”