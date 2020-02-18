Senate postpones vote for greyhound racing fund in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Senate is postponing the vote that would eliminate funding for greyhound racing in the Mountain State.

Lawmakers expect the vote will take place on Tuesday.

