Senate postpones vote for greyhound racing fund in WVa

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - If you're like most of us, you're amazed to see how many construction workers are on the I-70 Fulton Bridge project. Day one, the massive machinery was in place in the westbound lane and the work began.

Swank Construction, based out of New Kinsington, Pennsylvania, got the call for the job in August. That’s when they geared up for the three yearlong extensive projects planned for 1-70. I was able to an exclusive view of the construction site today and get a closer look at the equipment they’re using to get the job done in a timely manner.