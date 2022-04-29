WEST VIRGINIA ,W.Va. (WTRF)

Early voting is underway in West Virginia and primary election day is just over a week away.

One race we have been following closely is the Republican nomination for the Congressional seat in West Virginia’s second district.

Representative Alex Mooney is running against Congressman David McKinley.

Both are incumbents.

We spoke to Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the race and she says she isn’t endorsing anyone for the primary in the state at this time.

But she did share that she works well with both members.

Senator Capito said she recently had talks with Congressman McKinley on the bipartisan infrastructure package and says she agreed with McKinley’s vote on the subject.

“I have been with Congressman McKinley quite a bit lately. I’ve never been a primary like this. I think they are very very difficult, but West Virginia will be served well, who ever wins.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito – West Virginia (R)

She wishes the best of luck to both candidates.

West Virginia’s primary is May 10th.