Senator Ihlenfeld calls out Gov. Justice for double standard set by Greenbrier New Year’s Eve party

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) And one senator isn’t too happy with Justice’s justification today.

Senator Ihlenfeld was one of the first to take to Twitter, calling out the governor for the double standard being set.

Ihlenfeld’s concern extends to the children who can’t play sports while adults party on.

He says it’s not a Republican versus Democrat issue as it’s being painted to be….he says an equal amount of Republicans and Democrats are frustrated with what took place New Year’s Eve.

The senator says West Virginian businesses are being held to standards that the governor himself isn’t owning up to, even now.

“I don’t think he took full responsibility for what happened at the Greenbrier. I don’t care if he was there or not, I don’t care if he manages the day-to-day operations. It starts with him when anything occurs at a business that he owns. He should have gone further, he should have expressed regret for what happened, he should have apologized for what happened, and he should have committed to making sure what happened never happened again.” Senator William Ihlenfeld (D)

Senator Ihlenfeld approves of many of what the governor has done for COVID-19 protocols in the state…just not this.

