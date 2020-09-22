Senator Manchin says senate should not vote on supreme court nominee before the election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the U.S. Senate voting on a United States Supreme Court nominee before the November 3 Presidential Election.

“For the sake of the integrity of our courts and legal system, I do not believe the U.S. Senate should vote on a U.S. Supreme Court nominee before the November 3rd election. For Mitch McConnell and my Republican colleagues to rush through this process after refusing to even meet with Judge Merrick Garland in 2016 is hypocrisy in its highest form. The U.S. Supreme Court is the highest court in the land and it is simply irresponsible to rush the adequate and proper vetting required of any new candidate for the bench. Pursuing an overtly partisan approach to confirming a Supreme Court Justice will only deepen the political tribalism we are witnessing across this country. I implore every Senator, regardless of party, to honor their responsibility to act in a manner that brings this country together rather than feed a cycle of endless political division.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Former Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died in her Washington D.C. home on Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.