WV Senators reacts to confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito offered her thoughts after voting to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett, saying her knowledge of the law, her character, her intelligence among other important factors helped her decision to confirm the Supreme Court nominee.

Senator Capito says Barrett is well-qualified and has support of her fellow West Virginians.

“So as a west Virginian I know many of us feel that judge Barrett will make great decisions on the supreme court as she looks at the constitutional and doesn’t make policy but decides how to move forward and make judgments based on our constitutional rights.” Senator. Shelley Moore Capito (R) – WEST VIRGINIA

Meanwhile, U-S Senator Joe Manchin spoke on the confirmation and called the verdict, “Dangerous and a rushed nomination that only fans the flames of division.”