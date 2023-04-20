WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most difficult decisions a family can make is to leave a loved one in the care of senior services.

You want never want their care to be less than the best—and the directors who gathered in Wheeling Island today don’t either.

That’s why the West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services met with lawmakers today.

They covered government-related challenges they face like reimbursement delays and difficulties keeping visitation records, with the hope they will be addressed in future legislative sessions.

State Delegate Erikka Storch says her chamber has made seniors a priority, with a committee that meets year round.

In this state, where you have so many whose children grow up and move away, it’s incumbent on us to make sure they’re cared for…You can give back a little bit to those that have set the path for us to be on today. Whatever we have, we have because someone went before us. Del. Erikka Storch, (R)-Ohio County

State Senator Ryan Weld says the breaking up of the Department of Health and Human Services should make assistance for seniors more efficient.

And for veterans—Senator Manchin’s field rep told the audience that his office can help to find or replace missing war medals.