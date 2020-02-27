Senior citizens are getting STDs at historic high levels

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For once, West Virginia is on the “good” end of a study.

It’s 45th among the 50 states in terms of increases in senior citizens getting sexually transmitted diseases. So who are these “older individuals”?

“Clarifying older individuals, they are those 45 and older,” explained Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department administrator.

Even ranking 45th in the nation, West Virginia’s increases are huge–a 666% rise in gonorrhea, 450% rise in syphilis and a 235% rise in Chlamydia.

“Although we may think syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia are treatable, we also factor HIV into that,” Gamble noted.

The rise in HIV is 133%. While manageable, HIV has a significant mortality rate.

So what is driving these increases? Some of it is sex workers. And some of it is people who drop their guard once birth control is no longer an issue.

Gamble says the importance of safe sex never goes away. “Just because we reach a certain age doesn’t mean we can forget what we were taught about protection,” he warned. “No matter what your age, you should be practicing those simple rules. Protection does work.”

He says protection is available everywhere from grocery stores to gas stations, and from pharmacies to your county health department. In some cases, it’s even free.