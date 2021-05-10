Sentencing Set For Tuesday Insulin Injection Deaths Of 7 VA patients

FILE – This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays. Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.V., is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for her guilty plea to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sentencing is set this week for a former nursing assistant who admitting to killing seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia hospital.

What remains a mystery is what provoked Reta Mays to commit the crimes.

Mays pleaded guilty last year to intentionally killing the patients with wrongful insulin injections at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

She faces up to life in prison for each of seven counts of second-degree murder when she’s sentenced Tuesday.

Mays admitted to injecting the veterans with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the northern West Virginia hospital between 2017 and 2018.