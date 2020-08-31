September is National Preparedness Month across the Mountain State

September is National Preparedness Month across the Mountain State.


Governor Jim Justice is asking all West Virginia Residents to take part.

The goal is to help people to be prepared and ready in the case of an emergency or natural disaster.


Health and safety officials are encouraging people to take steps such as reviewing emergency plans, checking insurance policies and to consider costs associated with disasters.

