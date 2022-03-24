Robert Brockington, 39, of Clarksburg, was arrested for entering another man’s home and severely beating him up.

According to a criminal complaint, Brockington entered the Harrison county home around 5 p.m. and asked where a woman was in the home.

WDTV reported that officers said Brockington went into the bedroom, found the man asleep in his bed, and began hitting him in the face with the butt end of a knife.

Officers said someone in the residence was able to separate Brockington from the man and move him to a recliner in the living room.

Brockington then began striking the victim in the face again, according to WDTV. The victim fell to the floor where Brockington “stomped” on the man’s head until people in the home stopped him.

Officers received a call around 5:30 p.m. asking to check on the victim. When officers arrived they saw the victim in the recliner with shallow breathing and not responding to commands, reported WDTV.

The man was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital and as of March 4 is still being treated for a brain injury and is on a feeding tube.

Brockington is charged with malicious assault and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.