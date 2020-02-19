Sexual assault testing bill heads to governor’s office

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia may soon require the speedy testing and collection of rape kits under a bill heading to the governor’s office to be signed into law.

The House of Delegates gave final passage to the proposal Tuesday after approving a minor Senate amendment.

The measure would require the kits to be submitted to the state police’s forensic lab within 30 days or as soon as possible after collection.

The kits could also be tracked and law enforcement would have to get a court order before disposing of the examinations.

The bill comes during a national push to clear backlogs of the kits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter