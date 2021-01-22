Sheriff: WV Woman upset over husband’s absence kills kids, self

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say five children found dead after a house fire late last year were shot to death by their mother, who then took her own life.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan held a news conference Thursday and revealed details of the shootings and fire last Dec. 8.

He said 25-year-old Oreanna Antoinette Myers shot her three children and two stepchildren at their home near Williamsburg.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 7.

The sheriff said text messages between Myers and her husband showed that his absence from home during the work week had been a source of friction between them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter