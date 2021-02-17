Shopping for healthcare? WV Navigator can help

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – For those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more than just losing a salary. Many people also lost healthcare coverage.

So, what do they do now?

The Biden Administration opened up enrollment on HealthCare.gov for a limited time. If you’ve never used it before, WV Navigator can help.

One car wreck or one unexpected surgery or having to make several trips to the doctor, it can really just bankrupt you and your family if you don’t have health insurance. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

Which is why if you’re between jobs and thinking of just going without health insurance, WV Navigator said think again.

Generally between 40,000 and 50,000 West Virginians sign up on the health insurance marketplace. And then, anywhere from 150,000 to 200,000people in the state generally sign up for the state’s expanded Medicaid program that was created under the Affordable Care Act. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

Thousands more have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now without coverage.

If you’ve never shopped for insurance before and don’t know where to start, your first call should maybe be to West Virginia Navigator.

What we do is talk to you about the deductibles, the co-pays, making sure your doctor’s in network, making sure your medications are gonna be covered and talking to you about the differences in companies. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

Their previous enrollment events are a thing of the past, but this free health insurance help line can still assist you via phone, or even virtually.

If you’re worried about the cost, Smith said there are options.

What people don’t realize is that about eight in ten people who get their insurance on the marketplace qualify for a monthly subsidy that helps you pay for the insurance plan you picked. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

In fact, Smith explained a large percentage of West Virginians can get their plans for less than 50 dollars a month.

Less than what you pay for your cell phone bill, you can get health insurance. Jeremy Smith, Program Director, WV Navigator

The open enrollment period lasts until May 15th.

If you want to take advantage of this free service, call 1-844-WV-CARES or (304) 356-5834.

For more information, visit www.acanavigator.com.