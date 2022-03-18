Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) –

“The gas pumps do not care about your political party.” Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D)-Ohio County, Minority Whip

Republican or Democrat, it isn’t getting any easier to press that handle.

Triple A put northern West Virginia’s average gas price at $4.10 per gallon this week.

And that’s before travel really gets going with the warmer weather.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty says even if just for a month—a pause on the gas tax would be an easy way to make sure our money is good to the last drop.

Imagine going down National Road or anywhere in Wheeling right now, and seeing gas prices fall by 35 cents per gallon. Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D)-Ohio County, Minority Whip

The tax goes toward the state’s road fund for repairs.

It would cost about 35 million dollars over a month—but Democrats say a small cut out of the nearly billion dollar surplus would more than cover it.

For his part, Governor Justice says he can’t do it by himself…and accuses the opposing party of trying to make him look like the bad guy.

And if the Legislature is called into Special Session and they come to me and want to do it, I’m all in…though this kind of grandstanding is not beneficial at all. Gov. Jim Justice, (R)-West Virginia

He wants to take all the credit in the world for doing this? Have at it, governor. Take all the credit. We’re fine with that. Let’s just get it done. Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D)-Ohio County, Minority Whip

But other state Republicans are on board with Justice, with Speaker Roger Hanshaw calling the plan a “short-term fantasy.”

Another Ohio County delegate also believes the idea should have had a forum during the legislative session that ended Saturday.

I would have rather seen it come up when we could debate it and discuss it. Del. Erikka Storch, (R)-Ohio County

Delegate Erikka Storch calls it an interesting angle on the problem, but points out that after winter, Wheeling’s roads need the care the road fund provides.

She says many people don’t realize just how much work the Department of Highways puts in.

But you’ll definitely realize if you’re not blowing out an axel, or bending a rim, or needing alignments. Del. Erikka Storch, (R)-Ohio County

The legislature isn’t scheduled to meet again until April 24th.

But it remains to be seen if the legislature, or the governor, will be able to make those numbers at the pump rise a little slower before then.