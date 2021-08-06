Six substitute Marshall County employees are suing Workforce WV

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Six substitute employees of Marshall County Schools are suing Workforce West Virginia.

The six substitute teachers, aides and cooks filed for unemployment compensation when the 2019-2020 school year ended abruptly due to the pandemic.



Their claims were approved and they received payments.



WorkForce West Virginia then sent them a notice, claiming they’d been overpaid, and they needed to pay the money back.



Their attorney, Teresa Toriseva, says Governor Justice signed an executive order prohibiting taking back those funds.

We’re asking a Kanawha County judge to stop Workforce West Virginia from attaching funds and money and wages of these employees in an effort to claw back unemployment compensation benefits that they received during the COVID 19 pandemic, where that specifically violates the governor’s order that no clawback occur. Attorney Teresa Toriseva

Toriseva says those workers suffered job and wage loss during the pandemic.



She says they were never sure when they might be able to return to work.



She says the benefits they received were specifically designed for that type of situation.



Toriseva predicts that other people throughout the state will soon step forward and say the same thing.