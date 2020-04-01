SNAP extended and increased for qualifying West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) announced two waivers were granted from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrators with the Bureau for Children and Families said this will benefit recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The first waiver extends the renewal period for those who are already receiving SNAP benefits. Those who are due for an eligibility review n March, April or May 2020 will have their review delayed for six months. Individuals will be sent notifications with case-specific information.

The other waiver allows households that were approved for SNAP benefits prior to April 1, 2020 will receive a supplemental payment. This increases the SNAP benefits to the maximum allowable amount for the month. The payment will vary by client. SNAP households that already receive the maximum allotment are not eligible for the supplementary payment.

“Addressing food security in this unprecedented time is critical, and these federal waivers will help us strengthen out efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship due to COVID-19,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We are continuing to work with federal authorizes to explore additional options for delivering nutritional assistance to families impacted by the crisis.”

The payments provided by the second waiver will be released to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on April 3 and May 1. There is no application or paperwork required and clients do not have to contact their DHHR office to access the benefit.

Additional information is available from DHHR’s customer services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

Latest Posts: