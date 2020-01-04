Soldiers return home to West Virginia from Middle East

Terry Shipley, center, is greeted by his wife, Cheyenne, left, and son, Kayden, 3, right, in Charleston, W.Va., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after being deployed for nine months in the Middle East as part of the West Virginia National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – More than 140 West Virginia National Guard soldiers are returning home after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company walk across a rainy runway to greet their families in Charleston, W.Va., on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. The 140-person unit had been stationed in the Middle East for the past nine months. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release that he greeted dozens of soldiers and their family members during a welcoming home ceremony at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston on Saturday.

On behalf of all West Virginians, Cathy and I want to welcome home the brave men and women who have been overseas defending our freedom. We are so happy for their safe return and appreciate the sacrifices they and their families made for all of us at home. https://t.co/pX7tuPj46R — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) January 4, 2020

Soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company, part of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, completed various missions and assignments in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

The 821st last deployed overseas in 2008.

Latest Posts: