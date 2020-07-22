Son charged with killing father on side of WV road

West Virginia Headlines

by: Douglas Fritz

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A fight on the side of the road leaves one man dead and his son in handcuffs.

David Allen Stover, Jr., 22, of Poca, WV is accused of murder.

Deputies were called to the Birch River area at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

It was reported David Stover, Jr. was fighting with his father David Stover on the side of U.S. Route 19.

Investigators said the son pulled a gun, shot and killed his dad.

The case is still under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

