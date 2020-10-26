Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Officials tell 7 News the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling will be closed for one more week starting October 26.



This comes after one person tested positive but is asymptomatic.



You may recall, last week, the Soup Kitchen closed for a week after one of its part-time employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Catholic Charities will be open to serve the community.

Those in need of food also may call 304-233-2992 and Wheeling Soup Kitchen staff will be there to help.