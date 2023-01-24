WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)

In a recent TV interview, Senator Joe Manchin even said he isn’t ruling out a run for the presidency.

7News’ political consultant said there’s a lot at stake in that Senate race.

Dr. Kevin Spiker, associate professor of political science at Ohio University, says the 2024 Senate election presents a big challenge for Democrats.

He says about 31 U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs all over the nation.

“Of those 31 seats, 20 of those are held by Democrats,” said Dr. Spiker. “Meaning they have to defend nearly twice as many seats as the Republicans. And that’s important because in a nearly evenly divided Senate, we’re only talking about a swing of one or two seats that could change complete partisan control of the chamber.”

Dr. Spiker believes it’s likely that Manchin will run for re-election.

Already, Alex Mooney has said he will run for that seat.

And Patrick Morrissey and Governor Jim Justice have indicated they might also.

Dr. Spiker says, of all the Senate seats up for grabs, that one will probably draw the most attention.