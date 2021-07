(WTRF) Good news for West Virginia parents who want to get their kids hooked on fishing early.

The state has just dropped the price of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses. It’s normally $805 dollars, but if your child is younger than one, it only costs $322 dollars.

The tiered pricing program goes up from there for kids younger years old— but you could still stand to save hundreds of dollars.

The savings are made possible by legislation signed by Governor Justice back in April.