Starting 2022 in retirement? Survey places West Virginia #1 for housing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re starting off the new year finally calling a quits on that job, West Virginia might be the state for you!

A new survey from ‘The Motley Fool’ pinned our country roads as the fifth best state for retirement.

The brackets also placed West Virginia first in housing costs.

Financial Advisor Jason Haswell says if you like hiking and biking and like a substantially lower rent or mortgage, then you’re in the right place.

Haswell says all the top retirement states have something in common: They’re not metropolitan hubs.

People want to move out of the cities when it comes to laid-back living.

You want to pay less because you’re on a fixed income, and you want things to be able to do while you’re in retirement that you enjoy. It’s Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Kentucky and West Virginia. All great states for leisure activities; going outdoors or having a lot to do. But if you look at the housing numbers, all also pretty good. Jason Haswell, Managing Director with The Monteverde Group

The last state on the ranking might shock you: California. Haswell says it’s just too expensive.