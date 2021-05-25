State officials and county residents join forces to rally around the future of the Mitchell Power Plant

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — People from all across the Mountain State are joining forces in an effort to help save the Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall county.

Late last year, AEP filed an application with the West Virginia Public Service Commission with two options– invest in modifications to the Mitchell Power Plant to allow it to operate through 2040, or retire the plant Early in 2028.

That second option is what left many in an uproar.

So tonight, officials from across the Mountain State and residents of Marshall County held a town hall meeting to discuss the future, and highlight the importance of saving the plant. Currently– the WVPSC is reviewing the case and will determine the fate of the plant next month. In the meantime– officials are asking citizens to file a comment with the commission in support of keeping the plant to preserve hundreds of jobs, and nearly 9 million dollars in state and local tax revenue.

It’s not going to be done by 2030, and it’s not going to be done by 2035. I know that. And we cant have this plant shut down in 2028. That cant happen. So, we’re pleading with you. I’ve come to you all twice; write a letter. Don’t make me come find you. REP. DAVID MCKINLEY, (R) W.VA

They also say if the plant were to close prematurely, the impact from losing that tax revenue would hurt needed funding for Marshall County’s public schools and first responders.

We of course will keep you updated.