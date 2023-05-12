ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police report they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, May 10, members from the Spencer Detachment received information that Aaron Michael Atkinson, 33 of Spencer, West Virginia, was reportedly in possession of child pornography.

After further investigation, it was determined that Atkinson allegedly had numerous videos of child pornography on cellular phones. Trooper Warden obtained an arrest warrant for Possession of Child Pornography and a search warrant for Atkinson’s residence. The arrest warrant and search warrant were served. Numerous other electronic devices were seized as part of the investigation.

Atkinson was housed at the Central Regional Jail to await arraignment. Atkinson was charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

This investigation is active and ongoing.