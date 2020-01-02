State police investigate as couple buries second horse injured in weekend shooting

ROCK, WV (WVNS) – A pasture where two horses once trotted and grazed… is now their final resting place.

Somebody shot Misti and Robbie Williams’ horses, Country and Blue on Saturday evening. Blue died instantly.



Country fought for his life before vets gave Robbie the bad news.

“She said, I don’t think he’s gonna make it and I’m sorry,” Robbie recalled.

Robbie took one last photo of his horse, Country, before he was put down

As they deal with the pain of passing empty stalls and comforting their third horse who wasn’t injured…The Williams are trying to piece together what they remember about Saturday night so State Police can figure out who did this.

“The grand kids were playing around, it was noisy which is why we didn’t think we heard a gunshot,” The Williams said. “But a car drove by really slow and we started watching to see if it was someone we knew and they went up the road and stopped, and Misti saw someone get in the car we never heard the shot, if that’s even exactly when that happened.”

Senior Trooper Keith Filer is handling the investigation. Filer released a photo captured by a neighbors surveillance cameras on Sunday… They later learned the photo was not taken on the day of the shooting, but Filer said they are not ruling it out since it matches Williams description.

“There have been several people questioned about it, several leads and some that we’re still following,” Filer said.

“I just want to know their reason why, ” Robbie pleaded.

In the state of West Virginia animal cruelty is a felony. Filer said the person responsible for this crime is facing 1 to 5 years in prison for each horse that died.