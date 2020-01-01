State Police searching for missing West Virginia woman

LEWISBURG, WV–(WVNS)– WV State Troopers need your help in locating a missing woman. Patricia Rooker was last seen in the Lewisburg area. She is shown in the picture above.

Ms. Rooker is describe as a white female with gray short hair, and hazel eyes. She weighs about 150 pounds and is 5’4.

Ms. Rooker was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black Nike hat, black/navy American Eagle wind suit pants, and white tennis shoes. The release further states, that she drives a black 2018 Toyota 4Runner with a roof rack.

Anyone with information please contact WV State Police Trooper First Class J.C. Mann at 304-647-7600.

Latest Posts: