WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Steenrod Elementary School received a large donation from the City of Wheeling.

City officials gave $42,000 for their playground project which will also be open to the community when school is not in session.

Councilmembers said playgrounds are such an important part of a child’s developmental process.

School officials said this wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of the city and the community.

“You see the value in the young people in your community and when you can make a community just accessible to young kids and families with young children it’s gonna get a lot of used by the kids that live in the area but then also our students at recess are gonna love it.” Michelle Dietrich – Principal

The playground will be ready by the next school year.