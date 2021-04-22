Still loading: Study shows WV has second slowest internet

(WTRF) – A new study shows that West Virginia has the nation’s second slowest internet speeds.

It says the Mountain State’s speed is 55.2 mb/sec.

However, the state is set to receive some much needed funding, to help expand broadband across the state.

Senator Joe Manchin (D – West Virginia) is also urging internet providers like Verizon and AT&T to not leave behind West Virginians who still rely on 2G, 3G internet

According to the study, the slowest internet in the country belongs to Montana. Rhode Island had the fastest speeds.