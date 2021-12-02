Strike ends at West Virginia hospital; Union workers ratify contract

Union maintenance and service workers at a West Virginia hospital have ratified a contract to end a month-old strike.

Cabell Huntington Hospital says members of the Service Employees International Union District 119 ratified the three-year contract Wednesday.

The contract covers more than 900 hospital workers.

The hospital says employees could likely begin returning to work as soon as Friday. A hospital statement did not disclose details of the contract. Dr. Kevin Yingling, the hospital’s president, calls the contract fair and equitable.

Under an earlier offer, the hospital had asked union members to begin paying health insurance premiums.