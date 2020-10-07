Student arrested in alleged threat to WV school

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A student has been arrested after an investigation into an alleged threat against George Washington High School.

School administration contacted the Charleston Police Department at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 after they received an image that evening of a possible threat for Monday. According to CPD Lt. Tony Hazelett the social media threat read: “Im shooting gw up on Monday stay home.”

CPD investigators say they soon learned the suspect is a student at the school. They went to the student’s home and obtained evidence allegedly related to the threat, according to Hazelett. The student was arrested and charged with Threats of Terrorist Acts.

Hazelett says because the suspect is a juvenile, no additional information on the student can be released. They were taken to the James H. Tiger Morton Juvenile Facility.

CPD says they have investigated all leads on this threat and feel there is no harm or threat to the students and faculty of George Washington High School.