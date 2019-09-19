Students face charges for threats at WV high school

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — A pair of young people are facing charges after threats were made at Independence High School. The threats were made for Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m.

According to investigators with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was made on a handwritten note that was left in the boys’ restroom. School resource officers Cpl. Pack and Sgt. Kade arrested two students. They are charges with Threatening to Commit Terroristic Acts.

The suspects are juveniles and their names were not released. They are being held in a detention center until they can appear before a circuit judge.

The news of the arrest was made on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. It comes after another arrest was made in connection with a similar threat at Woodrow Wilson High School.