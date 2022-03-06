ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) – Students are returning to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney this week after a fire destroyed the school’s old administration building.

According to a news release, the fire was reported early on the morning of Feb. 26. No one was injured but the building was a total loss.

Servers housed there that powered Internet and telephone service for the campus required exetensive repairs. Students were moved to remote learning.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office says the cause of the fire is undetermined.