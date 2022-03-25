Middlebourne, W.Va. (WTRF) – As March closes out, so are the freezing temperatures.

And for West Virginia high schoolers, that means getting re-acquainted with the wild and wonderful outdoors in the Envirothon.

Next month students from around the state will get their hands dirty identifying trees, soil and wildlife.

It’s like a hands-on test, with the teens in the program responsible for studying ahead of time before heading out into nature.

The winning team moves on to the North American contest, where their climate expertise will be put to the test nationwide.

Chairman Wayne McKeever is a conservation specialist in Tyler County, and says the kids are also tasked with finding solutions to environmental problems.

A lot of students who have participated went on to several environmental or natural resources type jobs…All the students love it, I’ve never heard of one student not liking it. Wayne McKeever, Chairperson of WV Envirothon

The five winning teams will be rewarded with around $16,000 in scholarships.

Students will show off their science skills at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs April 21st.