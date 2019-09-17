Students, workers wear maroon to honor WV football player who died on the field this past weekend

If you have photos of you, your family, your organization, your business, etc. wearing maroon today, please email them to news@wowktv.com!
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) – Students, teachers, and workers at businesses across West Virginia and beyond are wearing a high school’s colors to honor a football player who died after collapsing on the field.
Roane County senior Alex Miller died Friday night during a game at Clay County High School.
In photos posted on Facebook, students at Lincoln County High School and in Kentucky at Belfry High School wore maroon shirts Tuesday in Miller’s honor. Parents and businesses also posted photos of people wearing the school’s colors.
West Virginia University coach Neal Brown wore a maroon shirt and started his weekly news conference in Morgantown on Tuesday honoring Miller, saying “our thoughts and prayers” are with his family and the community.
Charleston City Council members wore maroon-and-silver pins at a meeting Monday night.
