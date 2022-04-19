OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- – Last year’s child tax credit helped families nationwide pick themselves up when times were tough.

Now that it has ended, officials are interested in the impact.

*** Child Tax Credit Study Results***

OHIO COUNTY: Dr. Leah Hamilton is presenting her findings on the effects of the enhanced Child Tax Credit that was available in 2021.



Findings from a new study on child tax credit were presented just a few hours ago.

Community members and leaders gathered at WesBanco Arena to hear from Dr. Leah Hamilton, an associate professor of social work at Appalachian State University.

The credit was available from July to December of 2021.

She explained how it impacted millions of households when it was issued monthly.

She says it provided families with $3,600 for every child under six and up to $3,000 for each child ages six to 17.

Families had improved nutritional outcomes. They had improved financial well-being. They stopped using things like payday loans and selling blood plasma just to make ends meet. Families used it on routine household expenses, housing, food, but also families used it to invest in their children’s long-term outcomes things like extra tutoring, extracurricular activities, childcare. Dr. Leah Hamilton, Associate Professor of Social Work at Appalachian State University

She says they also found that it was extremely useful for Black, Hispanic, minority, and low- and moderate-income households allowing them to get through a difficult time.

She explained to the group that there was no evidence that suggested people were misusing the credit and she hopes her study helped eliminate myths around the CTC.