Summer program opens up during pandemic to get kids off the couch and into the Wild, Wonderful

We’re social distancing but we’re teaching about the different animals in the zoo, wildlife adaptations, different types of careers working with animals, and then a big component of our summer education programs is physical activity so we like to ensure that kids are outside and exercising so they may be playing some type of sport or playing some type of game. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Good Zoo Director

The summer education programs run through the second week of August and are available to kids as young as preschool up through 8th grade. And there’s something to learn for all ages.

I think when you participate in the zoo education programs, you get to learn about the animals but you also get to learn about the wild animals that we take care of at the zoo, and you get to interact with keepers or a variety of individuals that this is their profession, they are experts at taking care of animals or providing animal welfare. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Good Zoo Director

But perhaps the most interesting part of the zoo is the variety the Good Zoo offers spectators.