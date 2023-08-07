Nicholas County, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is some great news for outdoor lovers across the Mountain State. Governor Jim Justice announced that Summersville Lake is set to become West Virginia’s 36th state park.

Bills for the designation are currently moving through the legislature during this special session which the governor is eager to sign.

Once he does, the Summersville Lake State Park will become the first new West Virginia state park in nearly three decades.

There has been a major push to highlight the state’s tourism in recent years, and Governor Justice is thrilled by what a new state park will mean for residents and visitors.

“This is just gonna make more and more job opportunities, more goodness, more attractions to West Virginia for our visitors and everything. This will absolutely be a slam dunk beyond belief of benefit for this state, in every way.” Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV

The park opened back in 1966, and features 177 acres on the northern shore of West Virginia’s biggest lakes. The site will be developed through a public-private partnership, the details of which are still unknown at this time.

