WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — We are now fully immersed in summer–with swimming, picnicking, gardening and hiking.

Summer is also the time when we are most likely to encounter snakes. The warmer it gets, the more likely it is that snakes will be out.



In West Virginia, there are two venomous types–the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead.



7News reporter D.K. Wright spoke with the Clarissa McBurney of the West Virginia Poison Center about how to avoid a close encounter with a snake, and what to do if it happens.

McBurney says snakes live in high grass or piles of logs or rocks, so keep your property manicured. Snakes are attracted to places with rodents

“A lot of times, snakes will come to the area and search for food. So if you know that you have a problem with rodents around your home, try to remedy that.” Clarissa McBurney, West Virginia Poison Center

McBurney says it is also important to pay attention to your surroundings when you’re out hiking.

“It’s really important to either stay on the trail, or if you’re gonna be on the higher grass and underbrush, to take a stick with you and kind of rustle the grass area or the underbrush area.” Clarissa McBurney, West Virginia Poison Center

If you are bitten, she says, do not use any of those famous–or infamous–home remedies.

“They range anywhere from that cut-and-suck method to tourniquets to ice. Make sure that you’re not doing those home remedies. The best thing to do is, if you’re bitten by a snake and you think it might be a venomous snake, to go ahead and start transport to your nearest emergency department or emergency room.” Clarissa McBurney, West Virginia Poison Center

She says to immobilize the area–don’t allow the person to thrash around with that arm or leg, and remove anything tight from that area like rings or bracelets.

“If it would be a dog, if they have an area that they got bitten on the face, that happens sometimes, make sure you’re taking their collar off and their leash off. “ Clarissa McBurney, West Virginia Poison Center

She says people tend to want to capture and transport the snake or to kill it. McBurney says just keep your distance.

“Just leave them alone. Don’t kill it, don’t bother it, just leave them be. And some of those snakes that are non-venomous are actually helpful to the environment and to your area so you definitely don’t want to kill those.” Clarissa McBurney, West Virginia Poison Center

The West Virginia Poison Center is available 24/7, and always staffed by a doctor, nurse or pharmacist with specialized training in poisons.

The West Virginia Poison Center number is 1-800-222-1222 and you can access their website here.