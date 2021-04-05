Sunday Wheeling Suspension Bridge Jumper Was A False Report

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police say they believe the suspected jumper in Wheeling turns out to be a false report.

This comes after a full day of searching the Ohio River yesterday for a body.

Wheeling P-D say they watched security footage of people throwing things into the river from the suspension bridge- things police say “were clearly not a body.”

Officials also tell us they talked to a woman whose name was mentioned as the possible jumper.

Police were originally called to the Suspension Bridge around 11:50 a.m. yesterday morning and quickly began their search.

